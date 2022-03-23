Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.38.

AWI stock opened at $93.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

