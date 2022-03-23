Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.35

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.35 and traded as low as $33.31. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 14,984 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $530.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

