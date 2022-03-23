Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,680,415 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
About Ascent Resources (LON:AST)
Featured Stories
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.