Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Ascent Resources plc (LON:AST – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,680,415 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Ascent Resources alerts:

About Ascent Resources (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.