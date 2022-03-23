AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Sets New 1-Year High at $9,708.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,708 ($127.80) and last traded at GBX 9,675 ($127.37), with a volume of 642287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,574 ($126.04).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.50) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($131.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a £105 ($138.23) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($138.23) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,728.46 ($128.07).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £150.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,586.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,861.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,715.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 145.30 ($1.91) dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

About AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.