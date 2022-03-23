Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW stock opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.