Atlas Arteria Limited (ALX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.21 on March 30th

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Atlas Arteria’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15.

Get Atlas Arteria alerts:

In related news, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.30 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,937.00 ($30,323.70). Also, insider Fiona Beck bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.27 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of A$31,365.00 ($23,233.33).

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.