Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.19. Audacy shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 332,013 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Audacy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market cap of $452.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Audacy ( NYSEARCA:AUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth $2,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth $2,319,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth $10,441,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter worth $3,532,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Audacy during the second quarter valued at about $3,023,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Audacy Company Profile (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.