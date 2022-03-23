Aumann (ETR:AAG) Shares Up 3%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €16.60 ($18.24) and last traded at €16.40 ($18.02). 24,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.92 ($17.49).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.00 and its 200-day moving average is €15.15. The firm has a market cap of $261.08 million and a PE ratio of -15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

About Aumann (ETR:AAG)

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

