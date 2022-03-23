Aumann (ETR:AAG) Shares Up 3%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €16.60 ($18.24) and last traded at €16.40 ($18.02). 24,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.92 ($17.49).
The business’s fifty day moving average is €15.00 and its 200-day moving average is €15.15. The firm has a market cap of $261.08 million and a PE ratio of -15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
About Aumann (ETR:AAG)
