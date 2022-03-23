Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Purchases 653 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities makes up about 1.0% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 44.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after buying an additional 127,385 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in American Campus Communities by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 386,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 677,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.51 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

