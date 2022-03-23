Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 1,989 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises about 2.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Pinterest by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,563,000 after purchasing an additional 389,643 shares during the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

PINS stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. 88,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,916,324. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,449 shares of company stock valued at $8,334,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

