AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 48,865 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.18% of Steel Dynamics worth $22,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,579,000 after buying an additional 310,252 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $87.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.58.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

