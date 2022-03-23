AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,584 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Owens Corning worth $26,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,731,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after buying an additional 103,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

