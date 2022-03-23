AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 169,960 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,897,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Nucor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Nucor stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $147.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

