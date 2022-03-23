AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 42,812 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,812 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,061,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.