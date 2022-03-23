AutoWeb (AUTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AUTO opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $29.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoWeb stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of AutoWeb worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

