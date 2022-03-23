Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

AVLR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

AVLR stock opened at $100.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $137.52. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,072 shares of company stock worth $2,894,135. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

