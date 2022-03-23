Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLND – Get Rating) shares rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 512,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,116,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVLND)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon Advanced Materials (AVLND)
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.