Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLND – Get Rating) shares rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 512,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,116,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

