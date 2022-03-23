Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AWX opened at $3.47 on Monday. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Avalon in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Avalon during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Avalon by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

