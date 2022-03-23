Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEUR. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.11.

