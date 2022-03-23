Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 11,399 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $12,704,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

