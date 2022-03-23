Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 20,889 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,989 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 166,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.