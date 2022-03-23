Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $166.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $150.13 and a one year high of $200.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

