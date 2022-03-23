Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXN opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.67. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

