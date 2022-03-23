Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $28.71 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $265.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.19. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

