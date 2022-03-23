Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,335,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,105,000 after purchasing an additional 236,564 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.