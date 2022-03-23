Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.18% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $37.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.