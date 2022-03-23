Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,658 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

NYSE AMT opened at $239.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.06%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.