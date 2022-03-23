Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.85% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,813,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,750,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,620,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,752,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,350,000.

ILCB stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03.

