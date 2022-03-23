Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 69,959 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,959 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.64% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,195,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

