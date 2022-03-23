Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $192.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

