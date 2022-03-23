Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Motco grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.27.

