Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,208 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $162.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.