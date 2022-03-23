Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

