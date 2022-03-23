AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.
In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
About AvidXchange (Get Rating)
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.