AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.78.

AVDX traded down 0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 8.03. 82,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 9.76. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 6.50 and a 12 month high of 27.43.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

