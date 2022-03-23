Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.0273 on Top Exchanges

Azuki (AZUKI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $308,512.50 and approximately $33,436.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00048968 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.64 or 0.07080549 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.49 or 1.00164479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki's total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki's official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance. Azuki's official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

