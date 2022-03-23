B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $323.82

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 323.82 ($4.26) and traded as low as GBX 292.88 ($3.86). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 298 ($3.92), with a volume of 31,760 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £111.65 million and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 323.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

