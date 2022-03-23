B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DigitalBridge Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DBRG opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.88.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,736,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,112,000 after buying an additional 1,104,691 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

