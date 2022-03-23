B. Riley Lowers Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) to Neutral

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $0.55 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Exela Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.51). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 474,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 124.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 213,147 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

