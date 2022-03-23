B. Riley Weighs in on Envela Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Envela in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Envela alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envela from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of ELA opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.21. Envela has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 45.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Envela by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envela by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envela by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard D. Schepp purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Envela (Get Rating)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.