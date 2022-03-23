BAB, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.
BABB opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.07. BAB has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.05.
