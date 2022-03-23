Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $258.68

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.68 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 261.60 ($3.44). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 261.60 ($3.44), with a volume of 1,554,136 shares.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.61) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn acquired 78,740 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.16) per share, for a total transaction of £188,976 ($248,783.57).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.