BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.44

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.44 and last traded at $82.41, with a volume of 1276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.63.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

