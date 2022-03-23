Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

BBVA traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

