Barbara K. Allen Sells 1,122 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.99.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 72.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 123,680 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

