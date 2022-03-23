Barclays Lowers KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Underweight

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €83.00 ($91.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($85.71) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.95.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. Equities analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

