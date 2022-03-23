Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a £115 ($151.40) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($138.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.50) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($131.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,728.46 ($128.07).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,574 ($126.04) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. The company has a market cap of £148.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,569.51. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 7,045 ($92.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,701 ($127.71). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,861.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,715.58.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

