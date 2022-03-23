Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £115 ($151.40) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £105 ($138.23) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a £105 ($138.23) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.50) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,728.46 ($128.07).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 9,574 ($126.04) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,569.51. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,045 ($92.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,701 ($127.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,861.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,715.58.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

