Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

NYSE:KMB opened at $122.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.25. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

