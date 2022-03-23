Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Sirius XM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,816,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,281,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 898,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,821,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

