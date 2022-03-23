Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

